Books, Shows, and Documentaries - 2021 Wrap Up

If you have ever read this blog, then you're in a rare minority of human beings. It also likely means you have come across, or you have had the privilege of me forcing down your throat, my annual movie round ups. To be honest, this blog has pretty much served that one purpose for the past few years. You have one job, blog.
This year, I am introducing this new post, which I may branch into three-four separate posts in the future, but let's cross that bridge when we come to it. I will share my 5 favourite books, TV shows, documentaries, and podcasts from the year, not necessarily 'released' in the same year, because unlike movies, my consumption of other media is not much to write to the internet about. But yes, if something can be done, I believe it can be and should be recorded, so feel free to send me a friend request on Goodreads.
Note: Taking the short cut for the shows and documentaries this first year and using Wiki summaries, and only sharing my personal comments for the books section. Will share all original comments across sections from next year. Pardon as a first time effort.
Here's my Top 5 in each section this year.
Books
5. The Body by Bill Bryson
Bill Bryson was a travel writer to me, till this book. Now he has the distinction of writing my favourite, and likely only biology book I have found entertaining, and educational of course. Like all his other books, Bill does the hard job of cracking open the shells of the nuts of the hard subjects and gives us the rich kernels. We know a fair bit about our bodies, or so we think, but for those of us not from the field of medicine or biology, this will be pretty eye opening, and again, never getting that boring feeling of 'studying' that he works hard in avoiding.
4. The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz
Getting back to the joy of reading fiction was one of the highlights of 2021 for me, and The Plot ranks right up there as a taut mystery/thriller. Without...giving the plot away...heh...this is one of those books you can curl under a blanket at night with and see the rising sun as you wrap it up, with a slightly increased heart rate due to the twists and climax. Just a solid novel let's say, about a novel.
3. Amazon Unbound by Brad Stone
2. A Passage North by Anuk Arudpragasam
Another fiction candidate in the top 5. And with this one based in post war Sri Lanka, a personal topic of interest, covered deftly by Anuk, there wasn't much of a question of whether I will like it, but more of how much. While you may not have the same fascination for the subject, the beauty of the book is you don't need to come from any position of prior knowledge or interest. It's at the end of the day a book about humans, emotions, and how we behave and react to normal and extremely abnormal (violent) situations and how they change us, or not. Will follow this author closely going forward.
1. War Minus The Shooting by Mike Marqusee
While my favourite book of 2021 was published in 1996, the miracle year for us fans of Lankan cricket, this book received a new lease of life this year with 81All Out Publications bringing this book back from the dead. Quoting from my own review below.
"The late Mike Marqusee is a cricket writer, but not your usual type. He was an American, who moved base to England and so had an outside in perspective on cricket. This book itself, while very much about that tournament and the cricketers is also a travelogue and a journalist's perspective of the politics of cricket, the sub-continent, and a lot more. He pulls no punches, at the English/Australian elitism, the sub-continental corruption and jingoism, the Pepsi-Coke wars, and observes the cricket and the drama that follows it with a sense of aloofness and amusement, while never disrespecting the sport or the fans."
------------------------------------
Shows (all images and summaries courtesy Wikipedia)
5. Mare of Easttown (2021)
Summary: In a suburb of Philadelphia, police detective Mare Sheehan investigates the recent murder of a teenage mother while trying to keep her own life from falling apart. Mare is a local hero, having been the star of a high-school basketball championship game 25 years ago. She has also been unable to solve the case of another missing young girl for a year, leading many in the community to doubt her detective skills. Her personal troubles include a divorce, a son lost to suicide, and a custody battle with her ex-heroin addict former daughter-in-law over Mare's grandson.
Summary: Harshad Mehta is an ordinary Gujarati salesman who lives in a cramped one-room apartment in Mumbai's Gujarati dominated suburb of Ghatkopar along with his parents, wife Jyoti and brother Ashwin. After doing all sorts of odd jobs, he joins the Bombay Stock Exchange as a “jobber”. Unsatisfied with his growth, he soon starts his own consulting firm. Exploiting loopholes in the market system and bribing various officials, he soon amasses a huge amount of wealth. In a parallel narrative, journalist Sucheta Dalal is investigating Mehtas's business after getting a tip from a bank clerk about Mehta's involvement in a scam in State Bank of India.
------------------------------------
Documentaries (all images and summaries courtesy Wikipedia)
